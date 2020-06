The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to adopt a measure directing staff to look for up to $150 million in cuts to the LAPD budget, and how to reinvest those funds to help disadvantaged communities in the city.

The motion comes as demonstrators across the country are calling for defunding the police in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 1 6, 2020.

