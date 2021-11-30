L.A. City Council passes ordinance banning ‘ghost guns’

In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo, “ghost guns” are displayed at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. (Haven Daley / Associated Press)

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban so-called ghost guns, joining other big California cities in cracking down on the untraceable, generally homemade firearms that police say have proliferated in the city in recent years.

The ordinance bans the possession, sale, purchase, receipt or transportation of firearms without serial numbers, as well as the parts used to make them. Violators could be fined up to $1,000 and receive up to six months in jail.

“These guns should have no place in Los Angeles and have already wreaked havoc on our streets,” Councilman Paul Koretz said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Ghost guns are exempt from laws requiring background checks and waiting periods because they are sold as unfinished kits, according to the motion introduced by Koretz and Councilman Paul Krekorian.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.