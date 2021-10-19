L.A. City Council president introduces motion to suspend Ridley-Thomas following indictment

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez introduced a motion Tuesday to suspend Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas days after federal authorities indicted him on federal bribery charges.
The motion, seconded by City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, calls for the council to “immediately suspend [Ridley-Thomas] from the office of Councilmember of the 10th district of the Los Angeles City Council.”
Council members will hold a special session on Wednesday to consider the suspension. If it’s approved by the council, Ridley-Thomas would be barred from attending council and committee meetings, executing contracts, using discretionary funds and engaging in constituent services.
The motion comes a day after Ridley-Thomas sent a letter to the council announcing that he would “step back” from participation in City Council meetings and committees.
