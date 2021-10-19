L.A. City Council president introduces motion to suspend Ridley-Thomas following indictment

Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, shown in this undated photo, was indicted on federal conspiracy, bribery and fraud charges for allegedly taking bribes from USC officials in exchange for L.A. County contracts when he was on the County Board of Supervisors.(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez introduced a motion Tuesday to suspend Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas days after federal authorities indicted him on federal bribery charges.

The motion, seconded by City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, calls for the council to “immediately suspend [Ridley-Thomas] from the office of Councilmember of the 10th district of the Los Angeles City Council.”

Council members will hold a special session on Wednesday to consider the suspension. If it’s approved by the council, Ridley-Thomas would be barred from attending council and committee meetings, executing contracts, using discretionary funds and engaging in constituent services.

The motion comes a day after Ridley-Thomas sent a letter to the council announcing that he would “step back” from participation in City Council meetings and committees.

