L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez rules out run for mayor in 2022

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez has ruled out a run for mayor, saying the city needs stable political leadership as it emerges from the pandemic and the economic downturn that accompanied it.

Martinez said Thursday that, even though she wants to see a woman elected mayor, she intends to continue serving as council president.

“After all we’ve been through as a city, and all we have left to do to recover from this pandemic, L.A. needs stability and steady leadership,” said Martinez, who represents part of the San Fernando Valley.

“I know I can best serve our city’s hardworking people and families as their council president,” she said in a statement.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.