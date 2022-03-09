L.A. City Council to vote on ending COVID vaccine proof requirement for indoor businesses

The Los Angeles City Council is meeting Wednesday to vote on whether businesses must continue to require COVID-19 vaccine verification status for indoor areas.

City Council President Nury Martinez last week introduced a motion to make vaccine verification voluntary and no longer require proof of vaccination at large outdoor events.

Martinez’ proposal came the day Los Angeles County eased masking rules and stopped requiring vaccine verification at outdoor mega events, bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, night clubs and lounges.

Local jurisdictions can have rules stricter than the county’s, and L.A. currently requires people to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, concert venues, convention centers, card rooms, play areas, museums, malls, play areas, spas, salons and indoor city facilities.

Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 on March 9, 2022.