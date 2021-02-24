L.A. City Council votes for $5 per hour ‘hero pay’ wage boost for grocery workers

Los Angeles became the latest municipality Wednesday to support so-called hero pay for grocery store workers.

The L.A. City Council voted 14 to 1 to require larger grocery stores and drugstores to boost the pay of their workers by $5 an hour for the next 120 days.

Similar mandates have passed in Seattle, Oakland, San Jose and Long Beach and for unincorporated Los Angeles County, with legislators saying that grocery store workers are risking their health to stock the shelves during the pandemic and deserve compensation.

The California Grocers Assn. has filed lawsuits against several cities. Ron Fong, chief executive of the group, warned the mandates will have “severe unintended consequences on not only grocers, but on their workers and their customers.”

