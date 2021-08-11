L.A. moves toward requiring proof of COVID vaccine indoors at restaurants, bars, gyms, stores

Amid a new surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Los Angeles on Wednesday moved toward requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations indoors at restaurants, gyms and other spaces.

The Los Angeles City Council voted to direct the city attorney to draft an ordinance requiring patrons to have at least one dose of the vaccine to be able to enter the indoor public spaces.

The motion, which was introduced by Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell last week, applies to restaurants, bars, retail establishments, fitness centers, spas, and entertainment centers like stadiums, concert venues and movie theaters.

It’s still unclear what the law will look like, and how it will be enforced.

The L.A. City Attorney now has to prepare and present a draft ordinance, which will then go back to the city council for approval.

“It’s our responsibility to protect the public, that includes protecting them from the unvaccinated,” Martinez said. “The decision to not get vaccinated doesn’t just affect you. We have kids under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine yet, and someone’s decision to not get vaccinated affects them as well.”

The city council meeting featured calls from several members of the public who expressed opposition to the motion.

L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell explained that the motion is “not a vaccine mandate.”

“We’re not going to tell someone, anyone that they have to get vaccinated. We’re also not going to deny anyone the ability to access essential food, medicine… regardless of vaccination. That wouldn’t be legal, that wouldn’t be moral,” O’Farrell said. “But what is immoral is choosing not to get vaccinated.”

“We need to stop fighting the science and start fighting the virus,” the councilman said.

Councilman Bob Blumenfield noted that the city needs to be careful about which locations the new requirement would apply to so that people are not being denied entry into into essential businesses.

Some restaurants and bars throughout Los Angeles County have already started requiring customers to show proof that they are vaccinated against COVID-19, or present a negative coronavirus test if they’re unvaccinated.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors also voted Tuesday to look into options for requiring residents to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain indoor spaces. Approval of that