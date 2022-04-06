It’s been over two years since the city suspended enforcement of illegally parked vehicles during the coronavirus pandemic. That is apparently about to change.

The Los Angeles City Council overwhelmingly approved a measure reinstating enforcement of the hundreds of RVs on public roads, but people who live in the domiciles tell KTLA they have nowhere else to go.

They line city streets, in many cases surrounded by garbage, blocking sidewalks and creating a possible threat to residents. Now there’s a renewed effort to have the RVs removed from Los Angeles streets.

Police and Department of Transportation employees have been looking the other way for a long time as the pandemic played out, but now with the problem now seemingly so widespread, the city has decided It’s time to take some action.

The City Council voted Wednesday to resume parking enforcement of vehicle dwellings that have inundated many streets and neighborhoods in the city.

The RVs have become a problem for homeowners who don’t want them in front of their houses as well as property owners who are looking to rent out their units but are having a hard time filling vacancies.

The city says it will take action. Lucas Moen, who manages a residential rental property in Hollywood said he’ll believe it when he sees it.

Moen’s property is yards away from a city street lined with derelict RVs. He said the rundown vehicles have made it hard to rent out the property and his building has been damaged by some of the people living on the streets nearby.

The city said it plans to have homeless coordinators meet with RV dwellers in the coming weeks and refer them to outreach services.

A 40-year-old RV dweller named Rasta who has been living in an RV for the last 18 months spoke with KTLA on Wednesday. He said he would be happy to consider being put in contact with outreach services if he can find something long-term that will keep him from returning to life on the streets. He said he’s been struggling with homelessness for nearly six years.

The deadline to remove those RVs is May 15, but the city warns that any that don’t run or aren’t registered may be towed.