L.A. councilman’s proposal to bar homeless encampments around schools interrupted by protestors

Breaking news update, 11:27 a.m.: L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino’s announcement of a proposal to ban homeless encampments around more than 1,000 schools Monday was interrupted by protestors, video from the Hollywood scene showed.

Previous story, posted at 10:30 a.m.: Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is upping the ante in the debate over where and how to restrict homeless encampments, calling on his colleagues to prohibit tents from going up within 500 feet of any public school in the city.

Buscaino said through a spokesman that he wants the council to use its new anti-camping ordinance to make sidewalks around more than 1,000 campuses “no camping zones.”

The ordinance, which goes into effect next month, requires the council to vote to authorize enforcement in certain locations, including schools.

Buscaino, who is running for mayor, is scheduled to announce his proposal at a charter school in Hollywood on Monday, which is also the first day of school for hundreds of thousands of children attending the Los Angeles Unified School District, many of whom will be in classrooms for the first time in a year and a half.

