L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar charged in 34-count indictment in ongoing corruption probe

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez called on Councilman Jose Huizar, above, to resign after new disclosures in the City Hall corruption investigation. (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times)

Federal prosecutors charged Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar in a 34-count indictment Thursday as part of an ongoing corruption probe, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Huizar, 51, was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. He stands accused of leading a criminal enterprise in which he personally profited off of his position as an elected official through acts of bribery and other forms of corruption.

The Boyle Heights resident is expected to appear for his arraignment in U.S. District Court via video conference on Aug. 3.

The indictment details 42 alleged acts of corruption by Huizar such as money laundering, bribery and honest services fraud.

Prosecutors allege Huizar, who has represented Council District 14, conspired with land developers while chairing the city’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee. He is accused of accepting at least $1.5 million in “illicit financial benefits,” according to federal prosecutors.

That includes more than $800,000 from a Chinese billionaire who owns a hotel in Huizar’s district, which includes parts of downtown Los Angeles, prosecutors allege. The billionaire allegedly gave Huizar $600,000 to pay and settle a sexually harassment lawsuit filed by one of Huizar’s former staffers.

In November 2018, the FBI executed search warrants at Huizar’s home and city offices, where prosecutors say they seized about $129,000 in cash found inside the councilman’s closet.

According to the newly unsealed indictment, Huizar received the money from the billionaire and another businessman seeking illegal favors. The indictment summarizes Huizar’s acts of public corruption as his leading the so-called “CD-14 Enterprise,” a phrase drawing on his public title.

He was allegedly involved in this so-called criminal enterprise alongside a former general manager of the L.A. Department of Building and Safety, who is not named in the indictment.

However, prosecutors do name other alleged co-conspirators who are not elected officials including George Esparza, Huizar’s former special assistant, and a real estate development consultant named George Chiang.

According to federal prosecutors, people involved in Huizar’s alleged criminal enterprise referred to him as their “boss.” The accused co-conspirators practiced extortion, bribery and honest services fraud to fulfill political goals and make personal profits, prosecutors said.

They also allegedly concealed the bribes and other acts of corruption from the public and the government, hiding it from other city officials and law enforcement, according to prosecutors.

Huizar faces criminal charges including 12 counts of honest services wire fraud; two counts of honest services mail fraud; four counts of traveling interstate in aid of racketeering; six counts of bribery; five counts of money laundering; one count of structuring cash deposits to conceal bribes; one count of making a false statement to a financial institution; one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement; and one count of tax evasion.