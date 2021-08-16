L.A. City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas says he won’t run for mayor in 2022

Los Angeles City Council candidate Mark Ridley-Thomas speaks to reporters before voting at Hot and Cool Cafe in Leimert Park on Nov. 3, 2020. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas announced Monday he will run not for mayor, saying he intends to keep his focus on addressing the city’s homelessness crisis.

Ridley-Thomas, who has represented parts of South Los Angeles for three decades, told an audience at the Los Angeles Current Affairs Forum he would remain on the council, where he chairs the committee grappling with how to find housing for tens of thousands of residents.

“My calling and focus is that of the homelessness crisis of the city of Los Angeles,” he said.

So far, City Atty. Mike Feuer, City Councilman Joe Buscaino and San Fernando Valley real estate agent Mel Wilson have entered the race to succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was first elected to the post in 2013.

I want to focus on homelessness. Of course, homelessness encompasses many issues: poverty, housing policy, environmental justice, racial equity, public safety, public health etc. That’s why it’s so complex. — Mark Ridley-Thomas (@MRTempower) August 16, 2021