L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin served with recall notice

L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin is shown at an April 2018 council meeting. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A group of residents living in Los Angeles’ coastal neighborhoods served Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin with a recall notice on Tuesday, making him the second L.A. politician to face such an effort in the past week.

A representative of Recall Bonin 2021 said the notice, the first official step in waging a recall campaign, was served at Bonin’s home in Mar Vista. The document, signed by residents from Venice, Brentwood, Westchester and Pacific Palisades, described homelessness, public safety and trash as major issues in the district.

“Our streets have become de facto campgrounds, sanitation policies are failing, crime is rising and Mike Bonin remains unresponsive,” the petition states.

This is not the first time that residents in Bonin’s district, which runs along the coast from Los Angeles International Airport to Pacific Palisades, have attempted to remove him. Residents angry about a “road diet,” which reduced the number of traffic lanes along a stretch of Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista to make space for a protected bicycle lane, launched a recall effort in 2017, but the effort fizzled out months later.

