L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman targeted with recall campaign after 6 months on job

Voters in Southern California have launched yet another bid to remove a politician ahead of the regular election cycle — this time targeting a Los Angeles city councilwoman who’s been in office for just six months.

CD4 for CD4, a campaign committee formed last month, served Councilwoman Nithya Raman with a recall notice outside her Silver Lake home Wednesday. On its website and elsewhere, the committee argued that Raman’s office is inexperienced, unresponsive and too politically radical for her constituents to endure a full four-year term.

Raman, 39, did not respond to each of the group’s claims. But in a statement, the councilwoman said she is focused on her “broad progressive agenda” — helping renters, small businesses and people experiencing homelessness, among others.

“I love the people and the neighborhoods of this district. That’s why I ran to represent it,” she said. “I invite the organizers of this recall to work with me on making it an even better place to live, work, and raise our children.”

