L.A. City councilwoman calls for halting street vending, emergency assistance for families during coronavirus pandemic

A street vendor sell fruits and in the Fashion District in Los Angeles in an undated photo. (Credit: Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez on Tuesday introduced legislation to address the coronavirus pandemic that includes halting street vending and emergency assistance for families and businesses.

Her package also includes economic relief for restaurants and additional hand sanitizing stations at bus stops.

The moratorium on street vending calls for the Los Angeles Police Department to enforce the health code in an effort to “reduce the risk of exposure and mitigate the spread of the virus,” according to a news release from the councilwoman, who represents the council’s 7th District that covers areas of the San Fernando Valley.

Rodriguez is also calling for creating a financial assistance program through Dec. 31 for residents and businesses in her district.

The funds for folks experiencing economic hardships due to the coronavirus can be used to pay bills, buy food and cover other expenses, the councilwoman said.

Another motion would also provide an economic relief program for restaurants.

Rodriguez’s legislation package also calls for the city to install 300 hand sanitizing dispensers at bus shelters with high ridership.

“COVID-19 is unlike any crisis our City has ever experienced,” Rodriguez said in the news release. “These tough decisions do not make for good politics — but we must do everything we can to ensure the public’s health and safety.”