The Los Angeles City Hall is going green, but this time in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The building was lit up at sunset and will remain green for 48 hours straight in a sign of solidarity with those struggling with their mental health.

The event was organized by WE RISE with the help of L.A. City Councilman John Lee.

WE RISE is organizing a month-long series of events across Los Angeles County to provide support and community outreach to those dealing with mental health issues. A public art installation in Grand Park has also been set up and will remain in place throughout the entire month of May.

“Youth mental health has been disproportionately and increasingly impacted the last two years by the ripple effects of the pandemic, increased racial injustices and global political events,” organizers said in a news release. “Community-led projects are key to improving overall health outcomes because communities know their needs best.

Los Angeles City Hall will remain green, which organizers say is a color symbolic for healing, through Tuesday evening. To see the lights in person, visit the city hall at 200 N. Spring St.

For more information on the month-long event organized by WE RISE, click here.