L.A. City Hall lights up in colors of Ukrainian flag

As Russia continued its attack on Ukraine, Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday night lit up in yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“Angelenos stand with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters,” Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted in sharing a photo of the historic downtown L.A. building.

The L.A. landmark was among several across the globe — including Empire State Building in New York City, the London Eye and the Eiffel Tower in Paris — to be illuminated in yellow in blue in a show of solidarity.

