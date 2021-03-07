L.A. city-run vaccination sites to offer mostly first-dose appointments this week

Vaccination sites within the city of Los Angeles will ramp up first-dose appointments this week, aiming to administer 88,000 shots across seven permanent locations and eight mobile clinics, officials said Sunday.

“Vaccines are our ticket to ending the pandemic, saving lives, rebuilding our communities, and delivering hope for a healthier future,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement Sunday. “We still have a long way to go to safely and swiftly vaccinate as many Angelenos as possible — and a larger, steadier supply of doses this week means we can bring relief to more seniors, frontline and essential workers, and anyone eligible to receive a vaccine in our city.”

Last week, mayor said L.A. distributed more than a half-million doses at its city-run sites, and this week’s expected supply will allow those site to set aside nearly 68,000 doses for initial immunizations. About 20,000 will be set aside for second dose appointments, officials said.

This week’s shipments will include roughly 54,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 25,000 from Johnson & Johnson, the mayor’s office said. These doses will be distributed at vaccination sites located in San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Pierce College, USC University Park and Dodger Stadium.

Another 7,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available through the city’s Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity program, officials said.

The mayor added that the city will add an additional mobile unit to the rotation, bringing the mobile force up to eight teams that will serve vulnerable communities across Los Angeles. These areas include South L.A., East L.A. and the San Fernando Valley, as well neighborhoods such as Boyle Heights, Green Meadows, Sylmar, Arleta, and Glassell Park, officials said.

The mayor’s office said that this week’s allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “exceptional,” and the city “does not expect to receive more of the single-dose vaccine for a few weeks.”

“Additionally, the City expects that the supply of all vaccines will be lower in future weeks, at least until April,” the mayor’s office said in a news release.

Officials said the city’s so-called mobile equity sites have administered over 16,000 doses since its launch, with over 90% of those immunized being people of color.

The city of L.A. is also opening a new vaccination center at USC’s University Park campus.

The USC site and other city-run sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The exception is the city’s Dodger Stadium vaccination site, which will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and then 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the rest of the week.

City sites will be offering second-dose appointments this week for Angelenos who received their first dose at a city-run site between Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, official said. Los Angeles has also started auto-booking second dose appointments weeks ahead for anyone who received their first dose at a city site.

Officials are reminding patients that the date stamped on the CDC vaccination cards they received after their first dose is not an appointment confirmation. Instead, people should adhere to the appointment details provided by Carbon Health via email or text.

