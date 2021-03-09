L.A. City sends COVID-19 alert to cellphones about available vaccine appointments for essential workers, those 65 and older

An education worker receives a vaccination at a mass vaccination site in a parking lot at Hollywood Park adjacent to SoFi stadium during the Covid-19 pandemic on March 1, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

A NotifyLA cellphone notification was sent out Tuesday, alerting recipients to available COVID-19 vaccine appointments for essential workers and those 65 and older.

The vaccine appointments announced Tuesday will be administered at several L.A. city sites, including at the University of Southern California University Park Campus, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, San Fernando Park and Pierce College, the NotifyLA news alert said.

The appointments are only available for those 65 and older, and essential workers in health care, emergency services, food and agriculture, education and child care.

Vaccination is free and available to all Los Angeles County residents, regardless of immigration status. However, the vaccines are being distributed in phases and supplies are limited. To determine if you are currently eligible for a COVID-19 shot, visit corona-virus.la/VaxEligibility.

A screenshot shows an emergency notification sent by the city of L.A. on March, 9, 2021.

The alert reminded recipients that, “The COVID vaccine is safe and effective in lowering the chance of death and severe illness from COVID-19.”

Those who want to make a vaccine appointment should visit carbonhealth.com/covid-19-vaccines.

Anyone 65 or older, with a disability or who does not have access to the internet and needs assistance making a vaccination appointment can call the L.A. County’s Call Center at 833-540-0473. The hotline is open for assistance seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations and a list of vaccine sites countywide, visit vaccinatelacounty.com