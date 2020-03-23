L.A. city sets up sign-up page for COVID-19 testing for high-risk residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The city of Los Angeles has established an online portal where high-risk residents can sign up to get tested for COVID-19.

As of Monday, Angelenos who believe they're among the most vulnerable during the outbreak can enter their information at www.lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.

The testing is limited to residents of Los Angeles. Eligible people include:

Those with symptoms who are 65 and older.

Those with symptoms who have underlying chronic health conditions.

Those who are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period due to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure (with more than seven days of quarantine remaining).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms for the novel coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Emergency warning signs include but are not limited to: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face.

People with questions about the sign-up process can contact Mayor Eric Garcetti's office by calling 213-978-1028 or sending an email to mayor.helpdesk@lacity.org.

In a news conference on Sunday, Garcetti said those who qualify will be directed to a testing center, where they would need to show identification.

"It won't be perfect," the mayor said, anticipating flaws that would need to be worked out in the early days of the portal.

The city planned to expand the program, Garcetti added.