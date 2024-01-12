Thousands of Los Angeles city workers could receive a pay raise that would include seven costs of living increases, minimum wage adjustments, and better sick leave payouts, according to a new salary proposal.

The seven cost of living increases would be awarded between April 2024 and July 2028 to workers represented by the Coalition of L.A. City Unions, according to summaries shared by union leaders.

Workers could also cash out 100% of their unused sick time when they retire, up from the 50% that was previously allowed. Under the new proposal, coalition workers could also be paid $25 per hour by 2026.

The salary package would exceed 24% over the next five years.

The new proposal, negotiated by Mayor Karen Bass last month, would require a union ratification vote and approval from the City Council before it is implemented.

The deal is similar to one that was negotiated by former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in 2007.

Villaraigosa later considered the deal a “mistake” since it was approved shortly before the Great Recession and contributed to a city budget crisis over a decade ago, according to the Los Angeles Times.

However, Bass, in an interview with the Times, said the city had different financial obligations when the previous deal was implemented.

If the city of Los Angeles faces another major economic downturn, it will have a larger pool of reserved funds, Bass told the Times. The mayor also stated that city workers are dealing with higher inflation rates than during the Great Recession.

“We have a quality workforce now. We want to retain that workforce,” she told the Times.

Bass is expected to release her next budget proposal in April.