L.A. citywide curfew expected again for Sunday night after day of looting, vandalism that led to about 80 arrests: Sheriff

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva expects the declaration of another overnight curfew for the city of Los Angeles following a chaotic scene in the Fairfax District area Saturday.

Villanueva told KTLA around 80 people were arrested overnight throughout the county, much lower than the 533 who were mostly detained for failure to disperse Friday night.

LAPD has not confirmed the number of arrests made as looting and vandalism swept the streets of Central L.A. during the fourth straight day of anti-police brutality protests stemming from the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Garcetti announced a curfew from 8 p.m. Saturday to 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The cities of Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Culver City, Pasadena and Santa Monica soon followed with the same order.

While many people have been protesting peacefully, holding signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe”—words uttered by Floyd as a police officer knelt on him Monday before he died—others began breaking into stores and setting fire to police vehicles in downtown L.A.

Protesters are thrown out of a Whole Foods Market in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles on May 30, 2020. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

The Fairfax District and the surrounding area saw a similar scene Saturday, with a police booth burned at The Grove and people climbing onto buildings.

LAPD declared an unlawful assembly in the Mid-Wilshire area before Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in L.A. County and deployed National Guard troops.

Authorities said they requested 500 to 700 troops for the city and another 500 for the county overnight. Some of those troops were seen at damaged storefronts at around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Villanueva estimated the cost of damages to be in the millions. He expressed disappointment in protest organizers.

“As a community, we have to come together, realize people hijack protests instead of protesting peacefully,” Villanueva said. “We’re trying to get out of the pandemic and all of the lives that were lost, jobs and businesses lost in the pandemic, and we’re just adding insult to injury with this wanton destruction. It’s sad.”