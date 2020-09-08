L.A. Clippers receive final approval from city to build Inglewood arena

Los Angeles Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell drives to the basket past Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Los Angeles Clippers have received final approval from Inglewood’s city government to begin construction on their new arena next summer.

The Clippers also announced a deal to buy the publicly owned property on the arena site for $66.25 million.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is building a privately financed 18,000-seat arena along with a practice facility and corporate offices for his NBA franchise, which has shared Staples Center since it opened in 1999.

Ballmer intends to open his new arena in 2024, immediately following the expiration of his team’s lease at Staples Center.