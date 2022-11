L.A. Clippers Robert Covington sat down with KTLA’s David Pingalore before the Clips faced off with the Houston Rockets on Halloween night.

Asked if he was excited about the Clippers roster and the season ahead, Covington didn’t hesitate.

“Excited ain’t the word. This is probably the deepest team I’ve ever been on,” he said. “What this team has put together, the coaching staff, the organization, period – everybody is all in.”

David Pingalore reports for KTLA 5.