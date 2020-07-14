L.A. ‘close to’ shutting down again amid spike in COVID-19 cases, Garcetti warns

Dangers posed by the coronavirus continue to loom over Los Angeles, which officials warn is inching closer to the highest threat level and an imminent shutdown of the city.

“While the city of Los Angeles’s COVID-19 threat level remains at orange, we are on the border of going to red,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday night. “It is up to all of us that we don’t.”

The county is not facing a ventilator or intensive care bed shortage, but hospitalizations are rising. And while the mortality rate has not skyrocketed, as younger people now account for the majority of new cases, the number of infections continues to rise. Garcetti says the city is not in red-level territory yet, but that could change if the situation worsens.

“Red is when everything shuts down again to our strictest level. I do want to warn people that we’re close to that,” he said.

