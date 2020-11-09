L.A. cold snap ends record 200 consecutive days of high temps above 70 degrees

A cold snap settling over Los Angeles will stick around all week, forecasters said, marking the end of a significant streak of warm weather.

On Saturday, a high of 62 degrees in downtown L.A. ended a record 200 straight days of high temperatures over 70 degrees.

“The streak began on April 21 and continued through Nov. 6,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “The old record for downtown Los Angeles was 190 days, and that was in 1885. That’s a 135-year-old record.”

The week ahead will continue to see daytime temperatures in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s, thanks to a cold air mass moving through the region. Temperatures will warm three to six degrees each day, but even that won’t bring them up to seasonal norms.

With a high temp of only 62 degrees today, the streak of days with a high temp of 70 or higher at Downtown Los Angeles has officially ended at 200 days. This breaks the old record from 1885 by 10 days! Pretty incredible! Time to enjoy temps in the 60s again! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7CrabWja63 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 8, 2020