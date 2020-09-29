L.A. Comic Con moves forward with limited-capacity, in-person convention

L.A. Comic Con is moving forward with its plan to hold an in-person convention in December at the L.A. Convention Center. It will be one of the first pop culture events of its size and caliber to be held in the region amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event’s organizers explained in a Sunday announcement on the L.A. Comic Con website that they have been working with the convention center and taking guidance from state and local officials to plan an event they think will “be both safe and fun” for attendees and exhibitors.

“SAFETY IS OUR #1 PRIORITY,” read the announcement. “If at any time LA County Health or the Mayor’s Office determine we can’t have a safe show, we’ll postpone and reschedule. And all tickets bought will have a 100% ROLL-OVER/REFUND GUARANTEE.”

While other massive pop culture conventions such as San Diego Comic-Con had shifted to a virtual format, L.A. Comic Con announced in July that it would push its September event back to Dec. 11-13. Tickets will be available Tuesday.

