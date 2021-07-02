L.A. community college students can receive $150 for getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Anthony Briseno, 20, receives his first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine administered Medical Assistant Karina Cisneros from St. John’s Well Child and Family Center at Abraham Lincoln High School in Los Angeles on April 23, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Students from the Los Angeles Community College District can receive up to $150 if they get vaccinated against COVID-19, the district announced Friday.

All students with a valid vaccination card dated on or after June 16 can apply for a $75 incentive. If a student brings a friend or family member to get vaccinated, they can receive a maximum of $150.

Colleges in the district include: Los Angeles City College; East Los Angeles College; Los Angeles Harbor College; Los Angeles Mission College; Los Angeles Pierce College; Los Angeles Southwest College; Los Angeles Trade-Technical College; Los Angeles Valley College and West Los Angeles College.

The initiative is in partnership between the Foundation for the Los Angeles Community Colleges and Kaiser Permanente, and is available until all funds are used.

Students must apply to the foundation via their student portal with the “Kaiser Max the Vax” link.

The foundation received the grant from Kaiser Permanente as part of its nationwide effort to increase confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines and to provide more access to inoculations, according to Michael Fuller, director of institutional advancement for the district.

In addition to that incentive, Los Angeles Valley College students who get vaccinated at their school this Saturday can receive a $150 card to the college’s bookstore — that’s on top of the $150 offered by the district. The bonus incentive requires the students to get vaccinated at the school’s clinic at 5800 Fulton Avenue, Valley Glen, Parking Lot A, on July 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., no appointment needed. Students must have their student identification card and must be enrolled in at least one current summer or fall class.

In addition to this weekend’s Valley College clinic, several others of the district’s colleges have vaccination clinics planned for July, including:

Los Angeles Trade-Technical College: Thursday, July 8, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at the college’s 24 th Street Parking Structure, 245 W. 24 th Street. Then, starting Tuesday, July 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a vaccination and testing clinic by Via Care will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays for July and into August. Drive-ins and walk-ups accepted.

Los Angeles Mission College: Saturday, July 10, in partnership with El Proyecto del Barrio, Esperanza Clinic, a clinic for those who need their second dose from previous clinic in June.

West Los Angeles College: Friday, July 16, 9:30–11:30 a.m. in partnership with Kedren Health. Drive-ins and walk-ins are welcome.

East Los Angeles College: Wednesday, July 21, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Via Care clinic for those needing second doses from a previous clinic in June.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also announced new incentives this week to get more residents vaccinated. From Friday through July 8, residents who get vaccinated at publicly run sites in the county will have a chance to win one of four packages of tickets and passes to botanical gardens in the area. Each prize package consists of one annual membership to the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens, and one day passes to the Descanso Gardens, the L.A. County Arboretum and South Coast Botanic Garden.