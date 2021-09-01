L.A. community colleges to mandate COVID vaccine for staff, students

Los Angeles City College District is seen in an undated photo. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees voted Wednesday night to mandate vaccinations for all staff members — even those working remotely — and students attending in-person classes or using campus facilities at the district’s nine colleges.

The vote to revise the policy — which previously called for either a COVID-19 vaccination or regular coronavirus testing — is linked to the federal government’s official approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people 16 and older. The district had previously said that it would not require vaccinations before such approval.

Medical and religious exemptions will be allowed. Those exempted will be required to get tested at least once a week.

The new policy passed 7 to 1 with trustee Ernest Moreno voting no.

