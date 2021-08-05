L.A. community colleges to require vaccine or regular COVID tests for students, faculty this fall

The Los Angeles Community College District will require proof of vaccination or regular testing for students and faculty members during the fall semester. The use of masks will continue to be required — a policy throughout Los Angeles County as coronavirus cases continue to rise due to the Delta variant.

The logistics for the vaccination policy at the nine campuses are still being hashed out, LACCD spokesperson William Boyer said, but students and faculty members will have the option to get tested. Vaccination status will not prevent anyone from enrolling, working at or attending campus. Systemwide enrollment in the LACCD was about 230,000 in the most recent data available, from the 2019-20 school year.

“In general, if employees or students do not want to get vaccinated or do not want to share that information, then in order to access the colleges or District, they would have to provide proof of a current negative C-19 test,” Boyer told The Times. Testing frequency will probably be weekly.

The Long Beach Community College District similarly announced last week that it would require proof of vaccination or regular testing.

