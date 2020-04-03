L.A. community rallies to feed healthcare workers on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic at the Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center in Boyle Heights received a treat on Thursday — a free meal delivered to them at work.

"We don’t always get a chance to even eat, so to have something prepared for you and ready to go... is priceless," Rikki Fulgoni, radiology director at the hospital, said.

The deliveries are a part of a larger effort called Help Feed the Frontline led by a "a small group of local moms" who have partnered with World Central Kitchen, to deliver meals to hospital workers in ICU and ER units of 11 L.A. area hospitals, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for the cause.

The food — mac and cheese, barbeque chicken and sauteed vegetables — was prepared by chefs at Bacari W. 3rd in Los Angeles.

"It’s a sense of purpose, especially now when everyone is like I don’t know what to do. We have something to do…" executive chef Lior Hillel said.

Other local hospitals such as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, UCLA Medical Centers, Providence Saint John's Health Center and USC Medical Center are also receiving meals.

"We’re currently delivering about 5,000 meals a week. We originally anticipated 450," Shannon Pruitt, an organizer with Help Feed the Frontline, said. "We’ll be at 10,000 by next week, both lunches and dinners to 11 area local hospitals."

The effort is sustained through community and donations and with celebrities like Lakers star Anthony Davis pledging to match every dollar donated.

"The strength and endurance of our healthcare heroes is needed now more than ever, and we plan to meet their needs with a heightened urgency for the next 30 days," the GoFundMe page says.

The money raised goes to the local restaurants that prepare the meals and then deliver the food to hospitals.

"We thank you guys so much for offering this to us in this time of, really, uncertainty," Hana Mizban, administrative director of engagement at Adventist Health, said. "But we’re healthcare, this is what we sign up for, this is why we’re here."

To make a donation, visit the Help Feed the Frontline GoFundMe page.

Happy Dance for Food! Jubilant healthcare workers at @AdventistHealth White Memorial Medical Center in Boyle Heights receive a free warm meal from Bacari W. 3rd. Restaurants are teaming up to provide free meals to those on the frontlines. Details on @KTLA at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/pBVXpTZgF4 — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) April 3, 2020