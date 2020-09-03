L.A. coronavirus testing sites will close Labor Day weekend amid extreme heat

Coronavirus testing centers operated by the city of Los Angeles will be closed this weekend amid the extreme heat that’s forecast for the region, as well as Labor Day, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday.

All drive-through testing sites run by the city will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Garcetti said.

But mobile teams will hold pop-up testing events at Union Station and the Carecen Day Labor Center in Westlake on Friday, and at Liberty Park in Koreatown and the L.A. Downtown Medical Center on Saturday, he said. Mobile teams also will be at Los Angeles City College in East Hollywood on Saturday, according to the city’s pop-up testing website.

“These pop-up testing sites are critical for Angelenos who don’t have access to a car,” Garcetti said. “You can simply walk up with no appointment, get a test and be on your way.”

