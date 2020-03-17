L.A. could allow tents on sidewalks during daytime in effort to combat coronavirus

A homeless encampment is seen under the 110 Freeway in this undated photo. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Three members of the Los Angeles City Council called Tuesday for the city to temporarily stop enforcing a law requiring tents to come down during daytime hours, saying the change is needed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Council members Mike Bonin, Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Gil Cedillo said they also want city sanitation workers to temporarily stop confiscating the possessions of homeless Angelenos unless those items are deemed to be hazardous.

The proposal also calls for city agencies to install portable toilets, hand-washing stations, dumpsters and vermin-proof trash cans at major homeless encampments. Those areas would also receive weekly shower service.

Homelessness is a “public health crisis that is ongoing, continuing and worsening,” the three council members wrote. “That crisis is made exponentially worse by the spread of COVID-19.”

