L.A. could cancel real estate projects tied to City Hall corruption under new proposal

Los Angeles City Hall is seen in a file photo. (Richard Vogel / Associated Press)

Los Angeles could revoke city permits and approvals for real estate projects if the City Council finds that developers or their representatives engaged in corruption, under a new ordinance proposed by City Atty. Mike Feuer.

In a letter to council members, Feuer said the city needs an effective tool to address development decisions “tainted by corruption and fraud” and help restore public faith in City Hall.

“The city must take decisive action to address the specter of corruption and fraud that looms over the City’s land use decision making process,” he wrote.

Feuer’s proposal comes weeks after the arrest of Councilman Jose Huizar, who has been accused by federal prosecutors of heading a criminal enterprise fueled by bribes from developers. Huizar pleaded not guilty this week to bribery, money laundering, racketeering and several other charges.

