L.A. Council President Nury Martinez ‘seriously considering’ run for mayor in next year’s election, advisor says

With the election for Los Angeles mayor one year off, the list of City Hall politicians seeking the job remains exceedingly short — just City Atty. Mike Feuer and Councilman Joe Buscaino.

The field of elected officials who are leaving the door open, on the other hand, is growing. On Wednesday, a representative of Council President Nury Martinez said she is weighing a run to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti in the June 2022 election.

Martinez political consultant Roy Behr said the councilwoman, who has represented part of the San Fernando Valley since 2013, began examining the idea after spending the last year helping families recover from “the devastating effects of the pandemic.”

“People who have watched her help lead the city through the last year are asking her to run for mayor,” Behr said. “As someone committed to advocating for the working families, women and children of L.A., it’s something she is seriously considering.”

