L.A. council president threatens to cut city ties to water agency over alleged sexual harassment faced by workers

The Whitsett Intake Pumping Plant — seen in this undated file photo — is the start of the 242-mile Colorado River Aqueduct, which transports water from Lake Havasu to Lake Mathews in Riverside County. (Los Angeles Times)

The president of the Los Angeles City Council has threatened to sever the city’s relationship with the agency that supplies much of the city’s water over allegations that women working for the organization faced systemic sexual harassment.

Council President Nury Martinez this week asked for city officials to report back within 10 days on the city’s relationship with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California after a Times article detailed a pattern of accusations from women saying they were sexually harassed.

Several women in the apprentice program have said that district officials ignored or dismissed their complaints, didn’t investigate them thoroughly and pressured them to continue working around men they accused or seek other positions with lower pay.

The MWD has commissioned an outside firm to review the allegations and its workplace culture.

