L.A. councilman calls for city to issue fines of up to $500 on those who don’t wear masks in public

L.A. residents who go maskless could face an escalating system of fines under a proposal unveiled Wednesday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz called Wednesday for the city to issue financial penalties to those who fail to wear masks in public — starting with $100 for the first violation.

Koretz, who represents a district stretching from the Westside north to Encino, wants his colleagues to approve an ordinance imposing an escalating series of fines for those who fail to comply with Mayor Eric Garcetti’s three-month-old emergency mask order.

Under the proposal, those who are caught in public without a face covering a second time would be fined $250. A third violation would cost $500.

If the council signs on to the proposal, L.A. would join other Southern California cities who have already adopted financial penalties, including Manhattan Beach, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

