L.A. Councilman Joe Buscaino announces plan to sue for school reopenings

Los Angeles Councilman Joe Buscaino announced Thursday that he will ask the city to go to court to force campuses in the Los Angeles Unified School District to reopen for in-person instruction.

Campuses have been closed in the nation’s second largest school system since March in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Buscaino said he plans to submit a resolution next week, for consideration by the full council, that would direct the city attorney to file a lawsuit modeled on one announced this week by San Francisco officials, who have initiated litigation against the San Francisco Unified School District.

The action is justified, said Buscaino, based on a growing body of research assembled by federal experts, the policy of the Biden administration aimed at reopening schools and the great harm to students pursuing their studies remotely from home.

