L.A. councilman Joe Buscaino says sale of San Pedro butane tanks would bring community ‘relief’

Outside the Port of L.A. in San Pedro, two large tanks along Gaffey Street hold liquid butane. Some residents in the area fear the tank could cause a deadly explosion close to homes and schools.(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is urging the owners of a San Pedro site that handles millions of gallons of liquid butane to sell it for another use, saying it “would bring a huge sense of relief to an entire community.”

Neighbors have long been alarmed by the Rancho LPG site on Gaffey Street, which includes two 12.5-million-gallon refrigerated tanks and five 60,000-gallon horizontal storage tanks.

The facility, which sits close to homes, schools and stores, handles the largest amount of butane of any facility in California, according to a database maintained by the Right to Know Network. Propane is also stored on the Gaffey Street site.

In a recent letter, Buscaino said he had learned that the San Pedro property might be up for sale and urged the company to sell it to a “non-petroleum” or “alternative use buyer” in order to end the anxiety over the facility.

