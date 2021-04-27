L.A. Councilman John Lee takes aim at money for homeless housing project in Chatsworth

Permanent supportive housing for homeless people is planned for this property on Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Chatsworth, shown in a 2019 photo. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilman John Lee is again battling plans for a homeless housing project along Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Chatsworth, more than a year after the council voted to approve funding for the development.

Lee recently put forward a proposal to yank money being allocated for the Chatsworth project under Proposition HHH, a $1.2-billion bond measure approved by voters. The rescinded funds should instead be earmarked for “an innovative project proposal” in his district that could be built more quickly and at a lower cost, Lee stated.

As it stands, more than $7 million is slated to be allocated from the HHH program for the Topanga Canyon Boulevard development, according to the housing department. The city attorney’s office declined to comment on whether there would be any legal barrier to rescinding the HHH funds for the project.

The developer Affirmed Housing said the 55-unit development, now dubbed Lumina, was “well on its way to completion,” with the property purchased, permits being processed, other funding lined up and a groundbreaking expected later this year.

