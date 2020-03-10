L.A. Councilman John Lee under fire over FBI probe, Vegas trip with his indicted former boss

Just a week ago, Los Angeles City Councilman John Lee was smiling ear to ear in a roomful of cheering and clapping supporters after the first round of election results showed him with a strong lead over his rival, Loraine Lundquist.

Now Lee is facing calls to resign, even asvotes remain to be tallied in the race.

The reason: Lee confirmed Monday that he was on a Las Vegas trip where a businessman allegedly lavished his former boss, Mitchell Englander, with cash and other illicit perks. He disclosed the information hours after Englander surrendered to federal authorities, outraging critics who said voters should been told about the FBI investigation before election day.

Englander, a former councilman, is facing criminal charges of obstructing a federal investigation into allegations that he accepted cash, hotel rooms, costly meals and the services of a female escort during 2017 trips to Vegas and Palm Springs from an unnamed businessman. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear again in court later this week.

