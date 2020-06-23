L.A. Councilman Jose Huizar arrested in ‘pay-to-play’ corruption probe

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez called on Councilman Jose Huizar, above, to resign after new disclosures in the City Hall corruption investigation. (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar, an ambitious player in city politics for nearly two decades, was arrested Tuesday, making him the most prominent figure to face charges in the federal investigation into corruption at City Hall, according to people with knowledge of the case.

Huizar faces charges arising from allegations he ran a sprawling pay-to-play scheme, in which real estate developers allegedly were shaken down for cash bribes and campaign donations in exchange for Huizar’s help getting high-rise development projects through the city’s arduous approval process.

Along the way, the councilman and his associates are accused of enjoying free plane travel, lavish meals, poker chips and other perks offered up by developers.

Charges against Huizar had long been anticipated.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.