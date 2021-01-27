L.A. Councilman Kevin de León stumbles through Pledge of Allegiance during Zoom meeting

It was a brief but awkward moment at City Hall, like a piano recital where the performer has suddenly lost track of the notes.

Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León had been asked by City Council President Nury Martinez to lead his colleagues in the Pledge of Allegiance, which is recited by council members each Tuesday during their Zoom meetings.

The delivery was far from smooth.

De León, who represents such neighborhoods as Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock and El Sereno, started off strong and then suddenly lost the words, stopping at the phrase “United States of America.” He paused, mumbled “undervisible,” then quickly started over.

Embarrassing, am I right? If you or someone you know got a good laugh out of my own “unique” version of the pledge of allegiance, consider donating a few $$ to https://t.co/Ig5Qrkr4i2. They’re doing amazing work in CD 14 to provide food security for undocumented immigrants. pic.twitter.com/XBpc6V2fTQ — Kevin de Leόn (@kdeleon) January 27, 2021