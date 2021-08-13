L.A. councilman opposes requiring proof of vaccination to enter some businesses

Councilmember John Lee, shown in this undated photo, said he opposes a city ordinance that would require vaccine proof to enter certain L.A. businesses. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

After the Los Angeles City council voted in favor of an ordinance that would require proof of coronavirus vaccination to enter certain businesses as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread, one council member who missed the vote is voicing his opposition.

The City Council voted Wednesday 13 to 0 to direct city attorneys to draft the law, though the details would have to be worked out, including where it would apply and how the rules would be enforced. As part of their vote, council members directed city staff to gather feedback from businesses on what types of spaces should require vaccine proof.

Once it is drafted, it would go back to the council for final approval.

But councilmember John Lee, who represents Council District 12 — including the communities of Chatsworth, Northridge, Porter Ranch and Granada Hills — has said he would not support the ordinance.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.