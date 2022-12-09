Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León was involved in a “large fight” while at a Christmas tree lighting event in Lincoln Heights on Friday night.

Video captured by Roots Action appears to show de León attacking a man in a hallway during the holiday event.

Police received reports of a large fight breaking out around 6:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Valley Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police.

de León released a statement on the fight saying:

“This evening a staff member, volunteer, and I were violently and physically assaulted by

self-proclaimed activists at a community holiday event to the dismay of a multitude of families

and children who were there to celebrate a Christmas tree lighting and to receive toys and food.

The escalating rhetoric is hitting a fever pitch, transcending from verbal threats into actual acts of violence and must end before more serious harm or loss of life occurs. Violence is not free speech and has no place in politics or democracy.”

Police say the group fight involved eight people — four women and four men — who had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Pete Brown, de León’s communications director, tells KTLA the protestors came to the holiday event and walked straight towards de León. They cornered him in a hallway while someone headbutted him, said Brown.

Brown says the group of assault suspects were the same people who have “accosted” de León at previous events.

de León made headlines earlier on Friday while attending his first city council meeting following a months-long absence since becoming embroiled in a scandal over racist remarks.

Controversy broke out after leaked audio from a city council meeting captured remarks made by councilmember Nury Martinez, calling the child of Mike Bonin, another councilmember, a “monkey.” de León, among others, was present at the meeting.

Chaos erupted on Friday, when de León showed up to a council meeting unannounced, prompting three council members to walk out, including Bonin. de León has refused to resign from his position amid the controversy.

The violent altercation at Lincoln Heights remains under investigation.

No suspects were taken into custody and no injuries were reported.