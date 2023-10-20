Los Angeles City Councilmembers are taking action to create special street vending zones across parts of Los Angeles.

On Friday, Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez and Council President Paul Krekorian introduced a motion at the City Council meeting to eliminate the no-vending zone on Hollywood Boulevard that has been in place for five years.

The no-vending zones were established by the City Council in 2018, prohibiting street vending in those areas.

If the motion passes, street vendors, advocacy organizations and community members will work with the city to create a “special vending zone” on Hollywood Boulevard as part of a first of its kind pilot project.

The Hollywood-based project would then expand to a citywide initiative to help improve street vending policies across L.A., Soto-Martinez said.

“As the son of street vendors, I’ve seen firsthand how street vendors are the ultimate entrepreneurs, contributing so much cultural vibrancy to Los Angeles,” Soto-Martínez said. “The no-vending zone on Hollywood Boulevard targets immigrant street vendors who work so hard to provide for their families. These are the exact people we should be trying to support.”

The initial phase to create a process to establish the first “special vending zone” on Hollywood Boulevard is expected to take about 18 to 24 months once the motion is approved.