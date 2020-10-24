L.A. County allowing personal care services like massage and tattoo parlors to reopen indoors

Aligning with state orders, Los Angeles County on Friday allowed more personal care services like massage and tattoo parlors to reopen indoors — but with restrictions in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Hair removal, electrology, microblading, massage, piercing, tanning services and body art and tattoo parlors can all resume operations, following county coronavirus safety guidelines, officials said.

The restrictions include, no piercing and tattooing services for the mouth or nose area, required reservations, customers keeping their masks on during the services and workers providing tattoos or piercings for only one customer at a time.

“Since indoor activities carry higher risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, especially in spaces with poor ventilation, it is critical that facilities ensure that appropriate physical distancing is maintained, that customers and staff wear face coverings at all times, hand hygiene is strictly observed, enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the facility is maintained and that ventilation is optimized,” the updated health officer order reads.

Hair and nail salons have already been green-lit to reopen indoors in L.A. County.

The new changes come after California state officials allowed counties to reopen personal care services on Tuesday.

Also, after earlier this week announcing that family entertainment centers will be allowed to reopen outdoors, L.A. County officials on Friday clarified that it applies to batting cages and go-cart and mini golf businesses.

All other family entertainment activities like roller and ice skating, laser tag, bowling alleys and arcades must remain closed, officials said.

This week also saw the county increase the number of high-need students returning to classrooms from 10% to 25% capacity, remove reservation requirements for breweries and wineries, and allow wineries to once again have wine tastings for retail sales without requiring a meal to be served.

L.A. County is still in the purple tier — the most-restrictive of the state’s reopening phases — as the coronavirus remains widespread.

So far, the county has recorded a total of 296,821 coronavirus cases and 6,974 deaths attributed to COVID-19.