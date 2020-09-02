L.A. County allows hair salons, barbershops to resume indoor services

Los Angeles County will allow hair salons and barbershops to resume indoor services with modified operations, Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Wednesday.

“LA County’s Health Officer Order will be updated to allow hair salons and barber shops to resume indoor operations at 25% capacity,” she tweeted.

Options for increasing capacity will be re-evaluated three weeks after Labor Day. — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) September 2, 2020

It was not immediately clear whether the order would go into effect Wednesday, however.

L.A. County previously held off on allowing indoor services for hair salons and barbershops again after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last Friday that such operations could resume, as he launched California’s new color-coded, four-tiered system to guide reopenings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to update the order came after a meeting involving the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and the county’s Public Health Department on Tuesday.

It’s still unclear whether indoor shopping malls will be allowed to reopen soon. The state permitted such reopenings as early as this past Monday, but gave the counties authority to make the decision.

L.A. County is currently in the purple tier, or tier 1 — the most restrictive stage, which indicates the risk level for COVID-19 transmission is “widespread.”

Under the state’s new reopening guidance, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks. In order to move into a less-restrictive stage, the county has to meet the next tier’s criteria for two straight weeks.

More business sectors are able to reopen, and some modifications lifted, as counties progress through the system.

Because of that, Hahn said the county won’t be able to evaluate options for increasing capacity at hair salons and barbershops until three weeks after Labor Day.

