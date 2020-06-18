L.A. County allows nail salons, bars, other businesses to reopen Friday

A worker paints a woman’s nails at a nail salon amid the coronavirus pandemic in Austin, Texas, on May 8, 2020, following a slow reopening of the economy. (Sergio Flores / AFP / Getty Images)

Los Angeles County has given the green-light for several more businesses to reopen Friday.

The list includes bars, wineries, breweries and tasting rooms, personal care services — including esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services, electrology, nail salons, body art professionals, tattoo parlors, microblading, piercing shops and massage therapy businesses — card rooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks without spectators.

All will be allowed to reopen if they implement the county’s requirements.

The news came as L.A. County officials announced 36 additional coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,051 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to more than 78,200.

