L.A. County allows outdoor dining but with no TVs, drawing some pushback

It’s a ritual of dining out to look out for the big screen televisions to keep updated on the Lakers score or monitor the NFL or soccer, even if your occasion is celebrating Mom’s birthday or closing a business deal.

But with Los Angeles County’s new rules for outdoor dining, which took effect Friday, TVs must remain off.

It’s one of several new regulations imposed as the county allowed eateries to have outdoor dining again after a devastating winter surge in COVID-19 cases.

Under new county rules, outdoor dining and wine service seating must be limited to 50% capacity, with tables positioned at least eight feet apart.

