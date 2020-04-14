L.A. County approves rules to protect delivery workers, limit number of customers in stores

Los Angeles County leaders on Tuesday passed new rules aimed at protecting the health of food delivery employees, who are playing a key role in getting meals and groceries to housebound residents.

Companies such as Instacart, Doordash and Shipt are targeted by an ordinance authored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and passed by the board on Tuesday.

The ordinance requires food delivery platforms to provide access to face coverings and gloves or hand sanitizer to workers, either by supplying workers directly or by making sufficient funds available to workers to purchase this personal protective equipment.

Companies are also required to provide a “no contact” option, so that workers can make deliveries without being physically close to customers. Grocery and pharmacy stores will be required to allow delivery workers to use their restrooms to wash their hands.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.